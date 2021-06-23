LETTER: Thanks to Eunice Haigler for her perseverance

Thanks to Eunice Haigler for her

perseverance

We as a community must offer our deep thanks and appreciation to Eunice Haigler as a local advocate who served for many years as the “wind beneath our wings,” pushing us as a community to soar above the political and social clouds of our times that held us afar for many years.

She helped us to better understand the hidden riches of our history, unveiling the truth and importance of celebrating the jubilation of Juneteenth as a holiday that now has become a national day. There are so few people who have crafted the time and energy to continue this unwavering effort.

So many people desire to lead a cause such as this, but the challenges of daily living and often times our health stand in the way. Therefore, it is with this spirit I offer my deepest appreciation and thanks to Eunice for her steadfast, unyielding leadership and passion that led to us being able to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth here in our beloved Fredericksburg and across our great nation.

Paulette Johnson

Fredericksburg