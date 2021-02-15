LETTER: Thanks to funeral home and cemetery workers

Thanks to funeral home and cemetery workers for help

In this pandemic, our minds are consumed with the headlines about the first responders, and they deserve our gratitude because of the sacrifices they make every day.

We also know that there are other people working at jobs that help us survive and enjoy life day-to-day, such as delivery drivers, bank tellers, grocery store employees, long-haul truck drivers, etc.

We recently had a death in the family, and I became aware of some people who are also not mentioned enough, but who provide vital services, especially in times of pandemic. I’m talking about funeral home and cemetery employees, without whom our family’s grief would have been exponentially multiplied.

It was not until I read our family member’s obituary that I came to understand the great physical and emotional burden these people are carrying, and it’s likely they do not receive the expressions of gratitude they deserve. Thank you to all who helped our family in our time of need.

Carol Orwin

Spotsylvania