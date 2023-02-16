After seeing on the local library app that there was an adult winter reading challenge, I went to the site and started reading five books. After reading the books, I logged the number of books read and completed. Reading is fun, relaxing and a time well spent for myself.

As I logged in all the books that I read, which were somewhat easy books, I saw that one can earn a cozy blanket from Central Rappahannock Regional Library. I went over to my nearby library to the adult section, I showed the librarian the information that was completed, and I received a blue blanket that keeps me comfy as I am drinking my hot cup of tea and reading along. I would like to thank the many libraries around Stafford for helping make reading a fun challenge.