LETTER: Thanks, Tree Fredericksburg!

Thanks, Tree
Fredericksburg!
I want to thank Tree Fredericksburg for all the beautiful flowering cherries and redbuds that are blooming now throughout the city. Having these beautiful blooming trees as a reminder of spring gladdens my heart and gives me hope for 2021.
We are fortunate to have Tree Fredericksburg not only beautifying our city, but most importantly, providing a larger urban tree canopy to help mitigate the changing climate.
Celebrate Earth Day by helping to plant a tree.
Paula Chow
Fredericksburg