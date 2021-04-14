 Skip to main content
LETTER: Thanks, Tree Fredericksburg!
LETTER: Thanks, Tree Fredericksburg!

I want to thank Tree Fredericksburg for all the beautiful flowering cherries and redbuds that are blooming now throughout the city. Having these beautiful blooming trees as a reminder of spring gladdens my heart and gives me hope for 2021.

We are fortunate to have Tree Fredericksburg not only beautifying our city, but most importantly, providing a larger urban tree canopy to help mitigate the changing climate.

Celebrate Earth Day by helping to plant a tree.

Paula Chow

Fredericksburg

