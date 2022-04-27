Letter: The best qualified person should get the job

The best qualified person should get the job

Reverse discrimination is rarely if ever published, but here it goes. The Free Lance–Star ran a story April 7 titled “CC Sabathia to assist Manfred.” CC, who is Black, “was hired as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.” He “will work to increase Blacks in the major leagues” where they represent about 10% of the players. If Black players represented a higher percentage like the NFL at 70%, would the white players have executives assigned to increase the white players percentage? Nope, because the advancement of whites is racist!

In another story FLS ran recently, “NFL expands Rooney Rule,” it said “all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach.” Is this so called forced hiring having to do with experience and abilities for the job, or just the racial or ethnic status of someone void of superior resumes? Lastly, in the forced hiring of these assistants does that mean that the existing assistants not fitting the mold being required get terminated? Of course, some if not many, will be fired. Sound fair for that family possibly put out of the street for a less capable person?