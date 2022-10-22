Letter: The breast cancer walk was a big success

I am glad to have participated in the Breast Cancer Walk, which covered 2.2 miles around the Mary Washington campus and surroundings. This walk reminds us that we have hope that things are getting better. After all, we missed two yearly walks due to COVID-19.

This walk means so much to me, having members of my family with cancer. I'm proud to stand up and do what I can to help, and was thankful to complete this long walk on a chilly kind of windy morning. The walk had a lot of people attend. Having prepared myself for the walk, I am now ready to get my yearly mammogram.