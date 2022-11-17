Letter: The country is on a downward spiral

Clearly, there was no “red wave” during this last election cycle.

Where the Democrats are entrenched, they will hang on to power, no matter the cost. Within Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, Spanberger’s campaign went after Vega on abortion and then presented Spanberger as a moderate, when in fact she is not.

In the 10th Congressional District, Wexton’s campaign waged a vicious campaign against Cao as being a supporter of the January 6th riots at the Capitol. The fact he proudly served in the United States Navy was used against him by Wexton. So Wexton and Spanbergers’s campaign do not support law enforcement nor the military.

In the Pennsylvania senate race between Oz and Fetterman, voters chose an individual who I believe is physically incapable of serving in the U.S. Senate. The Democratic party is intolerant and hateful toward those who do not hold their political views.

We are as divided as ever. The country is on a downward spiral, and we may see the end of the American experiment in our lifetime. So long as we choose a political party over the country, then we are the sowers of our own destruction.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania