LETTER: The Dems are the would-be dictators

The Democrats are the would-be dictators

I feel sorry for Regina Moriarty and others like her who believe the BS that the biased news media has been saying about Trump for the last four years [“Vote for Biden, not would-be dictator Trump,” Letters, Oct. 6].

President Trump put up with the Mueller Report that was implemented by Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the FBI and CIA before and during his administration. This is all coming to light now.

Trump was right that there were spies in the White House. He had to put up with a hoax of an impeachment, thanks to the DNC. Trump closed the borders against the wishes of two-faced Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who called the president a racist.

Then the two of them went around saying there was no fear from the virus. They were so wrong!

All this and the BS from the biased news media every day during his presidency, but Trump fulfilled almost all of his election promises.

My father fought in WWII, and I served also. Trump is no dictator. If you want one, look no further than China, North Korea or Cuba. This is what you will get if Biden wins.