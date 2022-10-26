 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The difference between pro-life, anti-abortion

There is a difference between being anti-abortion and pro-life. Self-explanatory, anti-abortionists believe abortion is murder. Pro-lifers are against abortion but also euthanasia and capital punishment for the same reason. Both are murder. Even further is the belief that all human life should be valued, respected and protected from exploitation such as human trafficking and being used as political pawns. Food security and accessible medical care are pro-life. This distinction should be considered in your choices in this and future elections.

Janet Ruppert

Stafford

