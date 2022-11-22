Letter: The 'free press' must do its job

A few weeks ago there was an editorial touting the necessity of a free press. A few days later there was another editorial warning readers about the lack of integrity of some politicians.

Perhaps the second editorial should have mentioned the “free press” as well.

The free press is only as good as the integrity shown. That goes for unbiased honest reporting, informing the public on everything newsworthy, and verifying articles that are printed.

Unfortunately, the free press is biased, lacks integrity, and there is no verification of what is printed. One needs to look no farther than the Russian Hoax, the coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop, or the Nick Sandmann story. A more recent incident provides more proof; when the Bidens visited the hurricane damage, our first lady wore heels and nothing was said, but in 2017 when Melania Trump wore heels to see a damaged area the “free press” lit her up. The list is long, so to paraphrase an old saying, “free press heal thyself.”

As for politicians and their lack of integrity, there were two Spanberger ads that led people to believe that five people died during the January 6th debacle. Actually, only one died in the Capitol, an unarmed woman shot by a Capitol police officer (who never suffered any disciplinary actions); two died from heart attacks away from the Capitol, one was a drug overdose but had been beaten, and one died the next day from a stroke. Here again, the press knew the facts but never investigated or questioned the campaign.

Whether it is the press or politicians, our country is in trouble, unless the “free press” actually does its job. I am not optimistic.

John Powell

Stafford