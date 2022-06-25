Letter: The home of the brave

Divisive language in home of the brave

It gets tiresome to see people buy into divisive political talking points that have nothing to do with delivering government services. This is my open letter to haters.

Our nation is great. If you are disgruntled with a diverse democratic country and you feel the need to subvert our way of government, then you are free to leave. Unlike North Korea, no walls or guards are keeping you here.

We don’t need to join hate groups and political parties that attack fellow Americans. I ask these rhetorical questions to mock America’s haters. Who’s afraid of gay people? Who’s afraid of immigrants? Who’s afraid of minorities? Who’s afraid to learn racist history? Who fears a book? Who fears a vote? Who’s afraid of the vulnerable among us? Who’s afraid of everyone and needs a gun for protection?

You’re no better than the next person. We’re all created equal. Our nation’s founding displaced indigenous peoples, but nobody replaced anyone in the modern era. Everyone contributes to America’s table. Samuel Colt, an indentured farm laborer at age 11, invented the revolver. Dr. Alan Hart, a transgender scientist, developed technology to detect tuberculosis. Surgey Brin, a Russian immigrant, co-founded Google. Elon Musk, a South African-Canadian immigrant, created Tesla Motors. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an African-American woman, developed the COVID-19 vaccine. What contributions will you offer to America?

If you cannot love your neighbors, you know where the airport and the southern border are located. Live elsewhere. It’s not cool, hot, hip, stupid or woke to love thy neighbor. It’s righteous. True patriots don’t attack their own countrymen. Our red, white and blue colors don’t run. We are one nation under God and the home of the brave.

Adam Simonoff

King George