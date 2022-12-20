Letter: The left was OK with silencing conservatives

So let me see if I have this right: As long as social media sites silence conservatives and conservative speech, that’s OK? But when liberal or left wing speech is questioned, that’s an international incident? Telling lies and being lied to is acceptable but the truth is not? Wow.
Speech you don’t like is not the same as hate speech. The truth doesn’t care about your feelings. To paraphrase a true patriot, if you are afraid of offending someone you can’t be honest. Snowflakes melt when it’s hot, kids.
William Taylor
King George