Letter: The pandemic is far from over

Most everyone is acting as if the pandemic is over. Even President Biden, who campaigned on taking the pandemic seriously, said as much.

Yet, we are still experiencing approximately 2,000 deaths due to complications from COVID a week. And there are now as many as 23 million Americans suffering from long COVID, a chronic illness that we know very little about.

What we do know is that a person is not safe from long COVID if they avoided it with their first infection. People are at risk of developing lasting symptoms with each reinfection of COVID-19. It’s as if our whole country is playing a game of Russian roulette every few months.

And yet, barely anyone masks, even as we’re experiencing a tridemic of RSV, flu, and COVID that is overwhelming our hospitals. Testing sites have closed. Vaccine uptake has diminished. Any semblance of mitigation has disappeared. It’s as if 1 million people died for nothing. We have learned nothing these past few years.

I cannot fathom what is going on with America. I sometimes feel as if I’m living in the Twilight Zone. I don’t understand why so many people are willfully putting themselves and those around them at risk.

We need to stop living in the moment and start looking toward the future. What sort of future can we expect to have when millions of people are disabled due to long COVID? What are we to do with a hospital system that is always overwhelmed and understaffed? The future that we are heading for is so predictable that it’s insane that we’re not doing anything to stop it.

Perhaps giving in to the loudest and least informed among us was not the right idea after all.

James Dawson

Fredericksburg