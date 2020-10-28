LETTER: The people we elect no longer serve us

Folks, we send people to capitals to do our bidding. We do not elect people to go to government to shape our nation into their personal vision of utopia.

What we have in Washington and Richmond right now, in both the executive and the legislative branches of government, are a group of people who view themselves as the ruling elite, or royalty. They lavish themselves with money, power and luxury. Corruption has become so commonplace that it is no longer noticed. The excesses are not limited to a single political party; they all participate in an orgy of excess that is obscene and insulting.

They no longer represent us. They take our money and our liberty, then dictate how we will live our lives, telling us what we deserve to have with no concern for us. When we do speak out, we are ignored or marginalized. The ruling class knows what is best for us and makes sure that we get only what they cast off.

To quote the Declaration of Independence, “To secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Our current government has forgotten this founding principle. The time has come to send them packing. We can do this at the polls in just a few days. Or we can consent to being their chattel.

Michael Thompson

Stafford