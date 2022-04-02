Letter: The problem - Right Ramrods

Right ramrods are source of problem

Chris Braunlich’s commentary “Can a tax plan lift state out of a recession?” [March 29] argues that Dems are doing something wrong by exercising their majority, when they are only following the example the Right has set. The Dems are listening to the public by quantity in exercising their votes. Republicans hear a minority of their voters and act as if this group represents greater public opinion.

Youngkin ramrodded executive orders, especially on what is veiled as parent’s rights, when most parents do not support the executive orders. When Republicans asked for public opinion, they received many communications that didn’t align with their views. So they shut down requests for public comment.

To ask for public comment would be disingenuous at best of Youngkin. They have shown they cannot be trusted to represent the views they receive. They merely resort to, ‘I was voted in I have the majority, I can do what I want.’ Thank goodness for checks and balances of the Senate.

This issue is close for me because, the Spotsylvania County Public School Board now has a majority of tea party members who are clearly partisan in their agenda and decisions. Because the public shows up not in agreement with their views, they cut off public comment; don’t add it to agendas when requested by board members; gavel commenters who chastise their partisan decisions; and don’t respond to constituent emails. The public is speaking in quantity but they do not care.

Republican elected officials in Spotsylvania cannot be trusted to do anything but serve their own agenda. From my view, the same is true for Gov. Youngkin.

Nicole T. Cole

Spotsylvania