LETTER: The 'right person' transcends race
I truly enjoyed reading the Aug. 10 editorial discussing hiring the right person and not merely by color [“Hire the right person, not the right color”].

The gathered stats were stupendous, and much like the question of the commentary’s first sentence, I, too, often wonder about the necessitated recruitment of a diversity officer.

Although not a person who often reads the comments of others, I am appreciative of the opinions offered by those FLS “literary critics” regarding the editorial’s theme.

Liberal television flimflams us into the lethargic belief of a more diversified and progressive society with news headlines and buzz feeds recounting the vanishing hostility between genders and/or races to often eulogizing the Confederate statue removals, structural renaming and uncoupling from the Trump White House.

In my five decades in the workforce, there were many occasions where I tried barrier-busting, but my endeavors only brought reprimands from the hierarchy and segregated inequality desensitization.

Now a retiree, I am of the opinion that a mandated quota system of hiring merely by color isn’t a true inclusive workforce blueprint. However, involved leaders with a strategic approach of enhancing the “right person” qualified for hire might be the catch-all design.

Rick Knight

Henrico

