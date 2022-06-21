Letter: The rising cost of colonoscopys

Don’t let story keep you from colonoscopy

Michelle Andrews’ recent article, “Her First Colonoscopy Cost Her $0. Her Second Cost $2,185. Why?” raises critical issues with hospital billing codes and educates readers about the “No Surprises Act.” Our concern is that it will also discourage Americans from getting the annual health screenings that could save their lives.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation, the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection, has one mission: to save lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection.

While we welcome any news stories to educate people on advocating for their health by getting routine cancer screenings, we know that since 2020 more than half of all Americans have missed them.

Our ongoing Back on the Books campaign encourages people to get their doctor appointments scheduled and make sure they are getting their essential lifesaving screenings and treatments.

Readers may not scroll through 25 paragraphs to find that the $2,185 bill was due to a coding error and Elizabeth Melville owed nothing for her colonoscopy.

The article also misses the opportunity to educate readers on basic insurance coverage, what they need to ask before scheduling their colonoscopy, and information about other noninvasive screening options, like Cologuard, which are readily available in the market with no additional cost to patients.

Many patients are anxious about seeing their doctors. Since the pandemic, an alarming number of people have missed their screening appointments and aren’t rescheduling them. Early detection is the most important thing people can do to stay healthy.

Everyone must feel empowered in navigating screening options There are new multi-early detection tests on the horizon and the Prevent Cancer Foundation offers free resources, patient guides, and toolkits to help patients get lifesaving screenings and care.

We hope future headlines will focus on, “Early Detection Will Save Your Life.”

Jody Hoyos

Alexandria