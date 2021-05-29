LETTER: There are many remedies for lonliness

There are many ways to remedy loneliness

As always, I enjoy your paper. My son brings it to me each week.

The article on people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic saddened me, as there are many resources available.

Share books or magazines; little free libraries are available in different areas. Start an exercise program on TV. Nature is blooming and is waiting to be explored; a lone tree offers comfort. Or write about your journey through the pandemic for future generations.

Do a two-step, and sing a song. Check for hidden treasures in your home. Create a simple meal. Have an ice cream treat.

I will be 88 next month, live alone and will have surgery to correct a worn-out hip. Life is good.

I never had time for me as I was a single parent for so many years, worked six days a week and cared for my mom in her later years. But right now, I am enjoying me time–looking within and blooming.

Once again, your paper is a blessing.

Rosemarie LoMonaco

Woodbridge