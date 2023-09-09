Fredericksburg is a special place filled with residents who look after and care about one another. For years, I have been in awe at the stories in this paper about local citizens who have helped to make the Fredericksburg area what it is today. That is especially true of all the seniors in our area who continue to give back every day. Strong communities are defined by their people and their willingness to put service to others over themselves.

According to a new report from the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, 60% of seniors across the commonwealth lack the caregiving resources they need from friends and family. That includes not being able to participate in social or civic engagement activities, challenges finding transportation, and concerns about getting access to important information and services that seniors need.

This statistic should come as no surprise. From work to responsibilities around the home, we are all drawn in so many different directions that we often forget there are individuals in our own backyard that need our help. That is why I want to bring attention to National Assisted Living Week taking place Sept. 10–16.This celebration provides an opportunity for families, local communities, first responders and senior living professionals to come together to celebrate ways in which we can enhance the welfare of seniors.

We can collectively volunteer our time and resources on things that will have a tremendous impact on quality of life for seniors in Fredericksburg. For example, you can pick up fresh fruits or vegetables for a senior neighbor from the farmers market at Hurkamp Park, drive them to a doctor’s appointment, or even volunteer at place like Commonwealth Senior at Fredericksburg. There are so many ways that we can build a culture of caring in our community.

Karen Estes

Stafford