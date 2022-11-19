Letter: There is a solution to gun violence

Gun violence is a problem in our country. We have approached it by restricting certain types of firearms since The National Firearms Act of 1934, The Gun Control Act of 1968, and The Brady Bill of 1993 with almost nil results after 88 years of trying.

I propose a different approach. We did not ban cars to prevent drunk driving, but rather by addressing those who drive drunk, it is irresponsible and dangerous. By doing so we have made significant progress toward improving highway safety.

1. Many firearms transactions are made at dealers who fail to properly complete the already legislated background check. Enforce those laws and severely penalize dealers who skirt them.

2. Raise the age to purchase any firearm to 21.

3. Many firearms are acquired by people buying them for people who cannot legally do so (a straw purchase). This is already illegal. Enforce those laws with severe penalties.

4. Include juvenile records in background checks.

5. Forbid prosecutors from dropping gun charges to reach a plea bargain. I read about this occurrence frequently in The Free Lance–Star; the gun charges often carry a heavier penalty that the other crime(s).

6.Heavy, mandatory sentences for those who do violence with firearms.

Michael Thompson

Stafford