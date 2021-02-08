LETTER: There is hope for unity, forgiveness

There is hope for unity, forgiveness

In a time of great division, fear and mistrust, we as the children of God must step forward from our silos of indifference to publicly humble ourselves to one another and to our God to signal to the masses that there is indeed a viable way forward.

Amid the chaos, anger and distrust, there is indeed a way forward toward “community.” That way has been and will always be through Jesus Christ and the beloved community which emanates from the kingdom of God.

There is hope. There is love. There is forgiveness. Let us now see and move forward to embrace and build this community with a resilience and resolve that is relentless under the banner of love.

Dr. Temaki Carr

Founder & CEO

Loving the Nations,

Missions Ministry

Spotsylvania