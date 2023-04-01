In response to a letter from Mr. Iosco, “Rail safety more important than profits” (March 14), reading the media description of the NTSB report, it appears as though there was a sudden and catastrophic rise in bearing temperature. The previous bearing heat detector recorded a temperature of 103 degrees above ambient temperature, which is within safe parameters; 170–200 degrees above ambient requires a stop. The next detector showed a temperature of 253 degrees above ambient temperature. NTSB said the crew did nothing wrong.

In addition to possibly requiring less distance between sensors, the wheel set and bearings will be inspected, as well the containers and carriages.

There is no way to say that the rail companies are unconcerned by these incidents in the interest of saving money. The EPA will bill the rails for the cleanup. Those shipping their products will not pay for undelivered goods. Damage to the lines and equipment come out of corporate profits. And then there will be lawsuits to settle.

The rails most often were built on open ground devoid of commercial or residential buildup. Developers chose to build next to those rails, and residents chose to live in proximity to those rails. As I see it, rail companies try to be good neighbors while transporting the goods necessary for modern life. Those living near the tracks could be thankful that the rails abandoned steam power in favor of diesel/electric.

Bill Winter

Partlow