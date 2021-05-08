LETTER: 'Thin blue line' flag has racial overtones

‘Thin blue line’ flag has racial overtones

For goodness sake, Sheriff Lippa, take down the “thin blue line” flag [“NAACP calls on Caroline Sheriff’s Office to denounce ‘co-option’ of ‘thin blue line’ flag,” April 23].

The piece of material you are flying does absolutely nothing to assist you in your job. In fact, it does the opposite.

Your decision to begin flying the flag so soon after the decision to remove the monument of a Confederate soldier at the courthouse has strong racial overtones that mirror the placement of the monument that was just removed for being divisive!

You work for all of the citizens of Caroline County, and all should feel safe. You don’t really think a symbol used by many to promote the pitiful stance of white supremacy does that, do you?

Take down the flag. It costs nothing. It allows all in our community to feel safe at home. It is simply the easiest and the right thing to do.

Lisa Leichssenring

Ruther Glen