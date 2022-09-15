Letter: Things get done when citizens actively participate in government

When citizens get involved, things get done

My children attended Stafford schools in the 1990s. We bought our home in Stafford based on the reputation of its schools. We were not disappointed. Good teachers and good school infrastructure resulted in good educational outcomes.

Recently, I attended a town hall at North Stafford High School that was moderated by the school board. Using extensive data, its members described our school capacity and infrastructure needs as dire and provided a detailed plan to build and renovate schools.

In summary: Our once-excellent schools are now massively overcrowded and aging. In this wealthy county, many students at North Stafford are forced to sit on the floor to eat lunch. Art and music classrooms in some elementary schools have been repurposed as general classrooms. Most disturbing is the need for expensive mobile trailers in order to provide classrooms for all students.

I am left wondering why our schools went from well-functioning to dangerously old and crowded in the years since my children graduated.

The answer seems to point to incredibly poor planning.

I do not know who, exactly, didn’t plan for and fund our schools, but I don’t think it was those tasked with running them. They are child-centered and gain nothing from overseeing a school system under stress.

Our school superintendent, Mr. Taylor, was quoted by The Free Lance–Star as saying: This moment can be “a golden opportunity for us as a community to think about what we want as Stafford County.”

Let’s get to work. Ultimately, things get done when citizens actively participate in their government.

As for me, I want what my children had: great public schools.

You will be able to find me at our board of supervisor’s meetings. How about you?

Barbara Cannon

Stafford