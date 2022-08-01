Letter: Think before you vote

‘To see ourselves as others see us’ is a gift

From my high school English class, I remember the words of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. With apology to Burns, I recall: “Oh, would some Power, the gift be given us, to see ourselves as others see us. It would from many a blunder free us, and foolish notion.”

Since those days, I have lived long enough to see many terrible blunders. Adolph Hitler murdered 6 million Jews and to “Make Germany Great Again” caused the death of 40 million more in World War II. During that period, Joseph Stalin sent millions of his countrymen to die in the gulags of Siberia. In Japan, Hirohito was worshiped as a god and many millions died for the emperor. Later, the leader of China, Chairman Mao, caused many deaths and misery in his “Great Leap Forward.”

As an adult, I have traveled to most western European countries and spoken with hundreds of people who consistently told me how fortunate I was to be a citizen of the greatest nation on Earth, The United States of America. It was indeed great, especially “to see ourselves as others see us.” Within the last few years, I began to question whether we were indeed “great.” Our precious Democracy came close to destruction in the Jan. 6th insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, as rioters sought to overturn the most recent 2020 presidential election. That we survived this potential “blunder” is a testament to a handful of patriots, especially our former vice president. After the mid-term vote this November, our vote in 2024 will include the presidency. Unquestionably, that vote would fit the last phrase of Robert Burns, “And foolish Notion,” if we repeated our “blunder” of 2016. I entreat my fellow citizens: think before you vote.