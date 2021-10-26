LETTER: Think twice before you vote for City Council

Think twice before you vote for City Council
In any of the political contests on Nov. 2, we should ask ourselves: Did he or she add value to my family’s life?
In particular, if the person is the incumbent, I encourage you to consider the following questions:
1. Did your City Council representative make an effort to meet with your neighborhood association? Were your family’s needs considered?
Does your child feel safe at school, and is there a positive environment for learning? How did your representative vote on overcrowding and development?
2. Did your City Council representative contribute to the dramatic decline of our city schools in statewide public school rankings? This didn’t happen in a year; it was a cumulative effect.
How did your representative vote for the schools and teacher pay when addressing the budget?
3. Does your representative have children in the Fredericksburg City Public Schools? If so, the decisions made by the School Board will directly impact their own children. That is important.
4. Does the vision the School Board has for the future coincide with the vision of what is best for your child in the classroom, in leadership development or in extracurricular activities? How did your City Council representative vote when important issues came up?
If your response to these questions is “Yes,” then vote for your representative again. If “No,” then take action and try to find someone who will courageously step up and represent what you think is important.
We should be proud of our city and its school system. All young people deserve a quality education and opportunities to thrive.
Schools are a driving force for young families who want to move here and improve the everyday life of our community. The school system is one of the first things many people check when looking for a new job opportunity. Investing in schools and communities matters—so does your vote.
Voting is your voice, your power! Use it.
Linda Coker
Fredericksburg