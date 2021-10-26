LETTER: Think twice before you vote for City Council

Think twice before you vote for City Council

In any of the political contests on Nov. 2, we should ask ourselves: Did he or she add value to my family’s life?

In particular, if the person is the incumbent, I encourage you to consider the following questions:

1. Did your City Council representative make an effort to meet with your neighborhood association? Were your family’s needs considered?

Does your child feel safe at school, and is there a positive environment for learning? How did your representative vote on overcrowding and development?

2. Did your City Council representative contribute to the dramatic decline of our city schools in statewide public school rankings? This didn’t happen in a year; it was a cumulative effect.

How did your representative vote for the schools and teacher pay when addressing the budget?

3. Does your representative have children in the Fredericksburg City Public Schools? If so, the decisions made by the School Board will directly impact their own children. That is important.