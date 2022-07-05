Letter: This Fourth, I'm glad to live in the U.S.

This Fourth, I’m glad to live in the U.S. of A.

On this Fourth of July, I’d rather be here and now … in America.

Some folks who don’t know history and are clueless about what’s going on in the rest of the world think that we’re not perfect enough.

But on the 4th of July, I’m so thankful that I was born in the U.S. at this time in history, the best time in the best country with the most freedom of any country in the history of the world, the land of many first chances and endless second chances.

Where a troublemaker kid who almost failed ninth grade English and geometry (I think they gave me points) got to go to the University of Richmond.

The not-that-great student who read a lot of books, and became an English teacher around 56 years ago.

On the 4th of July, I’d rather be here than Hong Kong, where they’re being arrested for free speech, or with the Uyghurs being murdered in concentration camps, or in the more than 25% of the world where women have no rights except to serve their men, or in the Darien Gap, the 60-mile jungle, where thousands of people are dying or being raped on their way to the U.S., or almost anywhere in Africa, where tribes are continuously slaughtering each other over their religions, or at any time in the 5,000 years of written history where the strong have continuously slaughtered and enslaved the weak.

Thanks, Founders … the motley crew of brilliant but imperfect men who knew that they had to work together to get freedom, which we’ve pretty much kept together until now, when folks seem to want to copy the political systems of the folks who killed 100 million people during my lifetime, not counting wars.

Thanks, United States … some of us love you.

James Andrews

Woodford