Letter: Those against gun legislation should be labeled accomplices to murder

Can some legislators be called accessories to murder?

If we label those who commit mass murders murderers, what should we label those who refuse to do anything about these horrors?

Our elected officials refuse to consider any gun control legislation. They protest there are other ways to guard against mass shooting. They insist gun ownership is a citizen’s constitutional right.

No citizen needs an assault weapon to protect their freedom. No 18-year-old needs or should have two assault weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

So the question about labels. Surely these folks and their allegiance to the NRA have some culpability in mass shootings. Should they be labeled as part of the massacre? Would the label accomplice to murder be appropriate?

They are part of the problem and should be held responsible in some way.

Frances O’Connor

Fredericksburg