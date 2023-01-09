Letter: Thoughts on Kevin McCarthy’s election as Speaker of the House

At first it was hilarious to watch the Republicans seemingly endless battle to elect a new Speaker for the House of Congress while the Democrats had a solid block behind Hakeem Jeffries; but then I started to think about the outwardly wasted time which could have been used to get down to the people’s business of running our country. Was it wasted?

There was a lot of debate and horse-trading going on, like there used to be years ago. It was called compromise so that each side got something they could live with. Congress hasn’t done much of that lately. It’s been more of a “this is what we’re doing; live with it.”

Maybe we’re on the cusp of a new era where we return to talking about and debating all the issues that people want to discuss to make life better for everyone. It’s different, and I hope it lasts. Maybe we’ll get back to civilly talking to each other again. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove