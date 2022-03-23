Letter: Thoughts on MLB

Thoughts on MLB

Every single sports writer or TV analyst argues that baseball owners “locked out the players,” when in fact the players locked themselves out. The players didn’t agree to a new contract, so the owners closed the doors to non-employees (the players).

Before the strike was settled May 10, the doors were open for people who still work for the organizations, so it seems that everyone has it wrong—the doors were always open!

These players have individual contracts that average $4 million annually, yet they want more. This is their right, but it is also the right of owners to not accept all of their demands.

It also seems many think baseball games take too long, though their length is similar to football. Leave it alone, and stop messing with the rules! If anything, have the batters stop adjusting their gloves, helmet and crotch after every pitch.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania