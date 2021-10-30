LETTER: Throwing money at education won't fix test scores

Throwing money

at education won’t fix test scores

An article on your Oct. 23 “Voices From Across The Nation” section, under the heading, “Students not making progress on tests …” is a typical essay about how public school proficiency test results of diverse-race students are, as usual, disappointingly bad.

Hispanics and Blacks, in that order, almost always score lower than whites taking the same test.

Then farther along in the piece are reasons for the failures, such as teachers not being paid enough, school facilities needing improvement, etc.

The article’s solution offered is: “Schools need the extra funding the American Rescue Plan is bringing in … ,” but said funding needs better targeting.

The above kind of answers to low test scores have been appearing regularly for at least the past 60 years. None have been permanently effective. I’d bet that billions of dollars have been spent in such failed efforts.

Yet the answers are always the same and the taxpayer payouts are always expensive. Things won’t change in the foreseeable future.