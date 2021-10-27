LETTER: Time for a change in Virginia

What is going on with Joe Biden and the push for vaccine mandates? He seems in a perpetual fog, doesn’t really answer questions, and is out of touch.

Why is there a never-ending focus on getting a vaccine shot? If the jab is that good, why are millions of dollars being spent to sell it to us? And those being provided are still experimental, according to the FDA.

Now is the push for booster shots to benefit the drug companies’ bottom line?

Where is the focus on dealing with inflation? Food prices seem to be up 10–15 percent over the last six months. Gasoline has gone from $2.06 to $3.20 a gallon in less than a year. I hear grumbling about supply chain logistics and transitory challenges, but no real action.

Let’s put some effort into that instead.

The November election is just about here. In Virginia, we have a chance to make a difference by electing Glenn Youngkin and a Republican slate that may be able to reverse some of the Democrats' liberal agenda.

Youngkin has shown his mettle as an executive and clearly states his aspirations for the commonwealth, unlike Terry McAuliffe’s overbearing agenda of more government control.