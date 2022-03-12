Letter: Time for Congress to act on drug prices

Time for Congress to act on high drug prices

Everyone’s reeling from rising inflation as we all pay more for the basics: groceries, fuel, consumer goods and housing.

But for seniors and immigrants and low-income families who need prescription medicines, inflated prices are nothing new. Rising prices have been a constant problem as drug corporations have relentlessly raised prices, often higher than inflation rates, for well over a decade.

The time is long overdue for Congress to act on drug prices, especially now that many more people are feeling the pain of high prices. There’s already a proposal to lower prices through negotiations that would also create a universal $35 cap on insulin costs, limit seniors’ out of pocket cost, and penalize drug corporations for raising prices faster than inflation. Congress should pass it.

Dilcia Molina

Fredericksburg