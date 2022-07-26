Letter: Time for Dems to enforce our will

It’s time for Democrats to take off their gloves

Michelle Obama famously said at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, “When they go low, we go high.” That has been the Democratic strategy for the last six years, and it has failed. Look where we are: For the first time in history a constitutional right has been revoked; We cannot even muster enough support in Congress to ban assault weapons; There are no laws addressing climate change; The right to contraceptives, the right to same sex marriage, and the right to interracial marriage are all being threatened; and, We have a former president who attempted a coup with the knowledge he will unlikely ever be held accountable for his crimes.

The Democrats need to get rid of the filibuster rule and codify in Congress protection for those rights being threatened. Then outlaw assault weapons and pass laws on climate change. President Biden then needs to pack the Supreme Court with three liberal judges to make sure these laws are not ruled unconstitutional. Anyone who thinks the Supreme Court has not been politicized is not facing reality. There is no “nine justice limit” in the Constitution.

It has been 18 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection—why has President Trump not been put on trial for the attempted coup? What does it say about our justice system when the rich and powerful can get away with crimes while the average citizen receives swift punishment. Justice delayed is justice denied. Attorney General Garland needs to do his job or resign.

No time for “going high when they go low.” Democrats need to take the gloves off.

Henry Thomassen

Stafford