LETTER: Time for statesmanship to replace partisanship

Time for statesmanship to replace partisanship

In response to “U.S. is becoming a polarized socialist society” [Letters, Nov. 13], America has always been polarized since the very beginning. That’s why there are political parties, both major and minor, as well as Independents.

Clearly, our federal government funds a number of “socialistic” programs that many Americans are dependent on for survival. Americans are known for taking care of each other, primarily due to our diverse religious principles.

Whether it is financial assistance, disaster relief, medical care, housing or employment, America has a long, long history of reaching out to people (citizens or not) in their time of need.

Polarization of our society is due to those who insist on creating an environment of “us” and “them” rather than “we.” America is at its strongest when we come together: “United we stand, divided we fall.”

Remember, hate is a learned emotion, as is love. So maybe the focus should be on binding our social wounds and beginning the healing process.

It is time for statesmanship to replace partisanship at all levels of government. It is time to refocus on the founding principles of this great country.