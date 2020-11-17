LETTER: Time for statesmanship to replace partisanship

Time for statesmanship to replace partisanship
In response to “U.S. is becoming a polarized socialist society” [Letters, Nov. 13], America has always been polarized since the very beginning. That’s why there are political parties, both major and minor, as well as Independents.
Clearly, our federal government funds a number of “socialistic” programs that many Americans are dependent on for survival. Americans are known for taking care of each other, primarily due to our diverse religious principles.
Whether it is financial assistance, disaster relief, medical care, housing or employment, America has a long, long history of reaching out to people (citizens or not) in their time of need.
Polarization of our society is due to those who insist on creating an environment of “us” and “them” rather than “we.” America is at its strongest when we come together: “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Remember, hate is a learned emotion, as is love. So maybe the focus should be on binding our social wounds and beginning the healing process.
It is time for statesmanship to replace partisanship at all levels of government. It is time to refocus on the founding principles of this great country.
The only way to correct the mistakes of the past is to prepare for the future. Name-calling, stigmatizing and racism are social barriers created by those narrow-minded, self-centered and insecure individuals working against a freedom-loving society. If we simply re-read the U.S. Constitution, there is an excellent plan for the path we should be on in the “pursuit of happiness.”
Civility is the key to harmony and can exist in a healthy democratic society. But no one party can achieve this alone. Rather, it must be done through compromise—give and take—between American patriots.
Steve Robertson
Spotsylvania
