Letter: Time for Wittman to step aside to let an enlightened and forward thinking Republican candidate run for his seat

Let Wittman step aside for new leadership

Representative Rob Wittman (thankfully no longer Fredericksburg’s representative after the next election) continues to push claims that the way of economic stability in Virginia is fossil fuels (May 17 column). That’s like saying tobacco, basking in the sun without protection, and opioid drugs are good for your health.

Look at what happened recently in Virginia:

Three homes just fell into the ocean due to higher water levels (rising 1–2 inches every decade according to the EPA).

The average temperature has warmed 1 degree F in just the last century.

Storms are more intense and frequent, ruining crops and property, killing people and costing billions of dollars a year nationally.

In the U.S., half the properties are at risk of wildfires.

Jobs in the clean energy fields are booming, outpacing oil and gas.

But Wittman continues to push his constituents to believe that we need to poison our air, water, and lands as well as eventually wipe out the human race. He seems to think it is more important to make a profit than save the world. Who is funding his campaigns? Oil and gas? Does he have the ability to think long term versus short term? One has to wonder. It is time for him to step aside to let an enlightened and forward thinking Republican run for his 1st Congressional District seat later this year, or educate himself and his staff to understand the opportunities that moving to clean energy present.

People in the 1st district need a candidate in that seat to help Virginia move to a robust economy based on clean energy so that our children and our children’s children have the chance of a future.

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg