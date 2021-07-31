 Skip to main content
Letter: Time to address names of offensive military weapons systems
Letter: Time to address names of offensive military weapons systems

Regarding the name changes of sports teams, I am shocked and appalled by the blatant use of Native American names for U.S. Army weapon systems. How can we let this egregious oversight continue?

We have the following weapons of war named after Native American legends: Apache helicopter, Blackhawk helo, Kiowa, Cheyenne, Lakota, and the experimental Comanche and Arapaho. Let’s not forget the devastating weapon of war, the Tomahawk missile! I shall not sleep soundly till these names are expunged from our obviously racist military regime.

James Greenwood

Stafford

