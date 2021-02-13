 Skip to main content
LETTER: Time to pack your bags, sore losers
During the election, we kept hearing people talk about wanting to leave this country if President Biden was elected because they couldn’t live in a “socialist” state.

We would like to suggest that they get out their passports and update them while they are looking for another country that will take them. This will leave lots of room for folks who are anxious to live here, in any kind of state, and who truly appreciate the United States of America.

William and Leslie Scott

Spotsylvania

