LETTER: Time to restore D.C.'s original boundaries

Time to restore D.C.’s original boundaries

Our Virginia elected officials are perfectly suited to lead Congress in D.C.’s prolonged efforts to attain statehood. “Taxation without Representation” has been their battle cry for over a century. Righting this wrong goes all the way back to Article I of our Constitution, authored by Virginian James Madison.

First, we need to right an even greater wrong. We show our support by reestablishing D.C.’s original 10-square-mile boundary. We need to cede back the land west of the Potomac that was retroceded to us by Congress in 1846for one sole reason: it allowed pro-slavery Virginia state politicians fend off abolition legislation and maintain slavery within the state.

Reestablishing D.C.’s original boundary would also resolve the fear that our country is reverting back to being governed by ancient Roman “city-states.”

“New Columbia,” D.C.’s proposed state name, would have the cities of Washington, Arlington, Rosslyn and Alexandria within its borders. Business revenue from Amazon HQ2 and Reagan National Airport, as well as dozens of beltway bandits would give it a sorely needed commercial tax base, too.