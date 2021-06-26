LETTER: Time to restore tourism, trade with Cuba

Time to restore tourism, trade

with Cuba

In 1961, the U.S. invaded Cuba. The failed invasion triggered a request from President Fidel Castro to his ally, the U.S.S.R., for defensive nuclear missiles. This was a logical request, given that Cuba had a close-by, very powerful neighbor that had clearly demonstrated its hostile intentions.

When the Russians agreed to supply the weapons, the U.S. objected. Another logical reaction, since nuclear arms only 90 miles from our shores were intolerable.

The next step was the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. coming to the brink of war during the Cuban missile crisis.

After war was averted, we implemented strict sanctions against Cuba that have stood in place for 59 years. The result is a crippled Cuban economy in a nation populated by poor people, but ruled by a wealthy elite. It also resulted in the U.S. being the only country on Earth where one cannot buy a Cuban cigar.

The situation that prompted these sanctions ended decades ago. The communist leaders who provoked the missile crisis are all long dead. It is time to restore tourism and trade with Cuba.

Michael Thompson

Stafford