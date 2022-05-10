Letter: Time to turn off social media and learn to listen

Turn off social media and learn to listen

In Martin Davis Jr.’s commentary on May 4, “Anger isn’t getting the important work done,” two things were mentioned that I see are at the root of many of our problems today: 1. Read deeply, and 2. Our social media saturation level has given us an overload of information but not improved our ability to understand or interpret that information.

These two items are what is missing from our education system today, both in the home and schools where the next generation of leaders are being educated.

As an educator of middle school students, I saw the effects of young people being raised by television and social media.

They are quick to respond with whatever they’ve learned from these sources, both verbally or sometimes physically. They haven’t been trained first at home and then at school to sit, think and talk about consequences of words and actions. When they come to school, they’re not prepared for the new environment of being contained in a system of rules and consequences.

Learning from “history, religion, philosophy, the arts and sociology,” as Mr. Davis suggests, has been put aside, especially in higher grades and colleges when it’s most needed to learn “to grapple with the complexities of life.” Thus, the adult now does not have the interest and/or ability to listen to others, discuss solutions and support our leaders.

As Mr. Davis suggests, it is time to turn off social media and really learn and listen so that we stop being uncivil and distrustful of people and ideas.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove