Letter: Tips for mailing taxes in a timely manner

Tips for mailing

your taxes in a timely manner

In a letter published July 21 about a delinquent tax payment, the writer stated that they put their tax payment in the mail on June 3 (a Friday). The payment was due on June 6 (a Monday). Sunday was a no-mail delivery day, so the expectation was that the post office would deliver the payment in two days.

How to avoid a late tax penalty:

1. As soon as you receive the bill, pay it. Don’t wait till the last minute.

2. Make copies of the tax bill with a copy of your check on that same piece of paper.

3. Mail the bill with the check at the post office by certified mail. Return receipt requested. Attach that PO certified mail evidence to your copy of the tax bill and copy of your check.

4. If you can’t make the payment right away, then go in person (or have someone else in your place) to make the payment in person at the tax office, and get a receipt of payment made to attach to your copy of the tax bill and check for your records. (These records are very helpful for tax documentation for your state and federal tax returns.)

Margaret Ann Holt

Stafford