Letter: Tired of high-tech ambulance chasing on TV

I wonder how many have heard of a recently passed and signed law called "The Camp Lejeune Justice Act' of 2022. In a nutshell, drinking water at that Marine Corps base in North Carolina was allegedly tainted between 1953 and 1987. Personnel at that base have claimed sickness and disability from such water but failed to do so before legal statutes of limitation took effect.

The new law enables certain claimants to become unbarred by then-prevailing legal restrictions that had prevented them from recovering damages. It has now been made relatively easy to prevail because government has relaxed enforcement of certain laws and regulations.

Two ways you'll certainly learn about it are via internet and TV, especially the latter. Hoards of lawyers advertise their availability to assist plaintiffs. Such lawyers are called contingent-fee counsel. Customers pay only if money damages are won. Such practices can be highly remunerative to lawyers.

Lawyers were formerly discouraged from advertising. That has gone out the window. TV watchers can't avoid their ads now. I believe most people have heard of ambulance chasers, lawyers who over actively seek accident victim clients. Well, now TV is cluttered with ads that some might call high-tech ambulance chasing. Some others might call the new law The Plaintiffs' Attorney Protection Act. Certainly I would never utter such words as above-stated.

Ronald Parsons

Fredericksburg