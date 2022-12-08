Letter: 'Tis the season for football

For me, who was born in Washington, D.C., and who was a Redskins ticket holder for over 50 years (but no more), the following song (to the tune of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) brings back so many memories:

"You know Mosely and Manley and Brown and Butz

Theisman and Washington, Nelm and Monk

But do you recall the most famous Redskin of all?

Riggins the rushing Redskin had a pair of magic feet,

And if you tried to stop him, you would just end up dead meat.

All of the coward Cowboys used to laugh and call him names,

But that's before poor Riggins rushed in any football games.

Then one cold December day Joe Gibbs came to say,

"Riggins my best rushing brave won't you rush this ball today?"

Then how the Cowboys panicked as they shouted out with fear,

"It's Riggins the rushing Redskin, we're getting the hell out of here."

I don't know the author. It was sung on WMAL AM63, and I may have seen it in a newspaper many years ago.

Nancy C. Garrett

Boston