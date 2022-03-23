Letter: To be happier, read books and limit technology

To be happier, read books and limit technology

The online article “Readers keep books for joy, for sentiment” [March 9] has experiences from many people that explain the importance of books and how they have helped them. But people have moved away from books and more toward technology and materialistic things like phones and expensive cars.

You can see in the world nowadays that people do not use books as often. It’s a continuation of what happened after the Industrial Revolution.

Reading books and gaining knowledge is often seen as an afterthought by modern day people because we live in a society that is obsessed with screens and technology. Books are healthier for the human mind, and they bring joy and more happiness to a person, which is something your phone cannot do for you. This is a big reason people in the United States are not as happy as other people who live abroad.

This article proves that very few people read and appreciate books nowadays and our society has grown away from the society that we had 100 years ago. If we want to have healthier minds and live happier lives, then we must return to our roots and do things like read and try to limit technology, which can lead to things like more human interactions.

Jayden Tetzlaff

Spotsylvania