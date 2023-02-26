In regard to Tom Ehman’s recommendation that our Second Amendment to the Constitution be violated by making it mandatory to complete a gun-safety course before being permitted to purchase a weapon — I absolutely agree.

However, only if the law also contains these requirements:

1.That any district attorney be immediately relieved from his office if a previous criminal is involved in another crime; or if he failed to prosecute a criminal who later is charged with a felony.

2. Any citizen who has completed a gun safety course and is involved in a self-defense shooting is not subject to arrest.

I highly recommend he check the statistics of the tens of thousands of lives that have been saved by individuals who legally possess a firearm. He might also want to subscribe to NRA and USCCA magazines.

I have carried a concealed weapon for 62 years and own five firearms; none of which have walked off and shot anyone. Excluding my 26 years in the Marine Corps, I have never wounded or killed anyone in the 62 years I carried a firearm.

Try incarcerating criminals and stop taking away the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens!

Joe Sucha

Spotsylvania