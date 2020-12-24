LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letters to Santa project inspires optimism, faith

Letters to Santa project inspires optimism, faith

This Christmas, the Rappahannock Rotary undertook the Letters to Santa project, placing a mailbox downtown where children could send their letters directly to Santa at the North Pole. I was one of the Santa helpers who wrote the responses. We sent Santa’s letters addressed to the children at their home address, and put a note at the bottom of each that mentioned one or two things in their original letter of requests.

This has not been one of those Christmases that made for joyous memories. It’s more like: “How can I squeeze some happiness from this bleak and troubled time?” Well, I have to admit that these children’s letters to Santa were, for me, one of the high points of this season.

Many children mentioned what they had done to be helpful for their families. These ranged from walking the dog, to taking out the trash, to regularly feeding a goldfish. It was so wonderful to sense their sincere hopes and their simple excitement as they participated in the long-standing belief in Santa Claus. It touched my heart because it was such a wide-eyed act of optimism and faith. In a world where we jaded adults have stopped believing in many a thing that used to bring us that kind of promise, it uplifted me.