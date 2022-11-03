Letter: Today's liberals aren't JFK liberals

What is the definition of a liberal? President Kennedy was a great leader. He provided heroic leadership during WWII and eventually became president. The party JFK represented no longer exists.

The Democrats in Kennedy’s time represented the hard-working men and women who loved their country and its flag, and who stood for the national anthem. Kennedy in his inaugural speech said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

That is pretty much opposite of liberals today. Kennedy started the Peace Corps to help people improve their own countries and to share the technology and wealth of knowledge developed in our country. Such liberals are not currently in leadership positions in our nation.

The party of JFK has, unfortunately, left the building. We have so-called liberals in Congress who despise our Constitution and want the citizens dependent on government. They want open borders, criminals out of jail, and globalization.

The liberals today are concerned only about power and about controlling others. The first thing Obama said to the Republicans was, I’m the boss, it is my way or the highway. True leaders do not dictate. Liberals today think socialism is the answer. All one must do is look to South America and Europe to see where socialism takes a nation. All one must do to see where liberalism takes you, is to look at most liberal-run cities in our nation: high crime, drug deaths, homelessness, suicides and pretty much a total lack of safety and security to those who live there.

The ideals of JFK are something to cherish and be proud of. They are the ideals of true Americans from both sides of the aisle. It is time to send the radicals of both parties home. To be respectful of opposing views, to make compromises when necessary, and to make government work for we the people.

Larry J. Ottolini

Mineral