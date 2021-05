Too many are into victimhood status

“Victimhood is detrimental to our society” [Letters, April 29] was a great letter and spot on. Trouble is, so many have bought into this victimhood status and are encouraged to do so.

Once one claims victim status, one has no self responsibility.

It has been said that it is impossible to maintain self government without self responsibility, and for some, that may be the desired outcome.

But it’s a sad commentary for our country.

Millie Goodrich

Stafford