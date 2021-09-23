LETTER: Too many boats on Lake Anna

Too many boats

on Lake Anna

As a Lake Anna resident for more than 25 years, I am dismayed at the seemingly uncontrolled increase in noise, size and numbers of boats on the lake.

Many of those craft that break down in front of my house are rentals, and their operators have little knowledge of boating regulations or the whereabouts of shallows and other danger spots.

Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange county legislators need to take a look at regulations to protect the lake’s safety and environmental quality.

Marilyn Greene

Bumpass